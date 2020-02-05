Does Iowa's botched vote reporting really matter?

This analysis was excerpted from the February 5 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

Cold and white, this Midwestern state plays a unique role in the mystique of presidential campaigns. First-in-the-nation Iowa gifts its winner momentum, media buzz and a fundraising bounce. It also begins the work of uniting the party around the eventual nominee. This time, it may do none of that, thanks to Iowa's vote-reporting snafu, caused partly by a malfunctioning app.

A victory speech after a swift, decisive count would have made the winner the dominant political story in the race right now. Instead, each candidate spun their own best story and got out of town. By the time the count is final, it'll be a job to make sure that voters notice who really won.

Here's what we know so far -- and what it means.

Mayor Pete's head start? Better late than never. With a large part of the vote counted, Pete Buttigieg is basking in his big night in Iowa, though he's already moved 1,200 miles to the east in New Hampshire. A confirmed first place could supercharge the Indianan's