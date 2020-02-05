The message in Trump's State of the Union address

This analysis was excerpted from the February 5 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Sign up here to receive it every weekday morning.

(CNN) He made America Great Again.

That's the message ringing through Donald Trump's "State of the Union" speech —the blueprint for his reelection campaign. The US President proclaimed a "great American comeback" of roaring prosperity, beating China, sparkling trade deals, new factories, and terrorist leaders wiped off the face of the earth.

"We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago, and we are never going back!" he said. That doesn't sound like a President who is shamed after being impeached and needs Republican senators to keep him in office in a vote on Wednesday.

