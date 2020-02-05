NY man wrongfully convicted of killing his parents is sworn in as lawyer

(CNN) Martin Tankleff was admitted to the New York State bar Wednesday in the same appellate court where his wrongful conviction for the 1988 killing of his his parents was overturned.

"Today was a historic day, not only for the fact that I was admitted as an attorney, but also for the fact that two of the judges that freed me in 2007 were part of the swearing-in panel," Tankleff said in a statement.

He becomes one of a handful of exonerees practicing law in the state, according to his publicist. His admission to the state bar was confirmed by Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the New York State Unified Court System.

Tankleff is working for a New York law firm, which says he advocating criminal justice reform and addressing wrongful convictions.

