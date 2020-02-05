Twitter data shows major cities are flooding more than previously thought

(CNN) A new study that used social media to measure the impact of tidal flooding along the US East and Gulf coasts suggests flooding happens more frequently in some areas than current flood monitoring technologies can detect.

How tweeting can help study floods

Most gauges have three tide heights to determine minor, moderate and major flooding.

But the researchers argue these standard measures often don't reflect the real impact of tidal flooding, even within a small geographic area. What's considered minor flooding in one location could have major consequences in another depending on what's lying in the water's path.

"The same degree of inundation could have substantively different social impacts, depending on the distribution of people, infrastructure and economic activity along the coast," the study says.

That's where the study says social media can fill in the gaps.

By analyzing data from 473,000 tweets sent by more than 5 million Twitter users covering some 237 counties, the researchers were able to identify 22 counties where flooding has happened at tide heights lower than the areas' existing flood thresholds.

Boston, New York and Miami are among the big cities the study identified as locations that are seeing nuisance flooding that often goes undetected by tide gauges. The study also found that much of Texas' Gulf Coast is flooding more frequently than local tide gauges reflect.

But the authors caution that Twitter users are a relatively small portion of the general population and that Twitter data may become a less effective way to monitor flooding in the future.

As sea levels continue to rise and floods become more common, the researchers say, it's possible people will tweet about them less as they become more accustomed to living with flooding.

Accelerating sea level rise a 'game changer'