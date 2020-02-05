Man pleads guilty to killing a woman and dumping her body in Connecticut woods, officials say

(CNN) Javier Da Silva Rojas, 25, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to kidnapping resulting in death in the killing of Valerie Reyes, according to a release from the Greenwich Police Department posted to Facebook.

Reyes' body was found in a suitcase in Greenwich, Connecticut in February 2019, police said.

"This lengthy investigation included examination of multiple crime scenes, hundreds of hours of surveillance footage, and numerous interviews of potential witnesses. Additionally, social media footprints and records from a variety of sources were analyzed," the release says. Da Silva Rojas was Reyes' former boyfriend, Greenwich Police previously told CNN

Rojas is expected to be sentenced May 21, 2020, and could face at least 30 years in prison, according to officials. The case is being prosecuted by the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, White Plains Division.

"As he admitted today in court, Javier Da Silva committed a horrid kidnapping that resulted in the tragic death of Valerie Reyes, a young woman with her entire adult life ahead of her," said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman in a statement.

