Charges will be dropped against a California surgeon and his girlfriend accused of drugging and raping women, prosecutor says

(CNN) Prosecutors in California plan to drop charges against a surgeon and his girlfriend who were accused of drugging and raping women, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Tuesday.

Dr. Grant Robicheaux, 39, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, 32, had been charged in September 2018 by the county's previous district attorney of using their "good looks, charm" and drugs to lure women home to rape while they were unconscious or semiconscious.

The couple and their attorneys had repeatedly denied the accusations.

The case made international headlines and was an issue in the 2018 election for Orange County district attorney, when Spitzer challenged incumbent Tony Rackaukas.

Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley

Spitzer said a team of prosecutors he assigned to review the case after he was sworn into office concluded there was insufficient evidence to prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt.

Read More