Derek Jeter's lone Hall of Fame dissenter may forever remain a mystery

(CNN) It's a whodunnit for baseball fans except the mystery may never be solved.

Derek Jeter, the Yankees star, was voted into the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame last month. But a lone, anonymous dissenter voted to keep him out, robbing Jeter of becoming the second unanimous selection of all time.

We may never know who voted "no" -- the guaranteed backlash is enough to keep anyone in hiding. But that hasn't kept people from trying to discover who that person may be.

Jeter smiles after he was named the American League Rookie of the Year.

There are 397 members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BWAA) who are eligible to submit ballots for the 2020 Baseball Hall of Fame. They're mostly journalists, statisticians and baseball writers who cover Major League Baseball for newspapers, magazines and web sites.

Read More