Cops are looking for a man they say showed up for his first shift and stole $17,000 worth of merchandise

(CNN) During his first shift alone at a Connecticut gas station, an employee stole more than $17,000 worth of merchandise and money, police say. Then, he vanished.

The gas station's owner doesn't know his name. Police say he took his file with him, too.

They're now searching for the unknown employee and the missing loot.

The alleged crime

The owner of the Go On Gas station in Hamden, Connecticut, recently hired the man to work shifts overnight. He watched the man's first solo shift from an app on his phone, Hamden police said

