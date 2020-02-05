Astronaut Christina Koch will begin her journey back to Earth after her record-setting mission

(CNN) NASA Astronaut Christina Koch is returning to Earth after the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

Koch's is also the second longest single spaceflight by any US astronaut, NASA said in a release.

In her historic trip to the station, Koch has orbited the Earth 5,248 times, conducted six space walks and spent a total of 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station, the release said.

The mission will help NASA get ready to go to Mars.

