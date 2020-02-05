Yarn made from human skin could soon be stitching up your wounds

(CNN) It may sound like a gruesome detail from a dystopian movie, but a team of scientists believe yarn grown from human skin could soon be used to stitch up surgical patients and repair organs.

The researchers say their "human textile," which they developed from skin cells, can be used for knitting, sewing and even crochet, and can aid a number of medical procedures.

The string-like substance would have the ability to "truly integrate into the host's body," the team from the University of Bordeaux in France said.

"This novel strategy holds the promise of a next generation of medical textiles that will be mechanically strong without any foreign scaffolding," they wrote in their study, which was published in the journal Acta Biomaterialia.

"These human textiles offer a unique level