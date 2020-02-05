Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) At least 38 people, many of them rescuers, have been killed and dozens are feared trapped after two avalanches near Turkey's eastern border with Iran, authorities say.

More than 100 rescue workers had been sent to Van province in eastern Turkey to try and reach two people believed to be still buried after an avalanche on Tuesday evening hit the area, killing five, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in a statement.

Search and rescue works continue at in the Bahcesaray district of Turkey's eastern Van province on Wednesday.

The second avalanche came down at around midday on Wednesday, burying rescue teams. At least 14 rescuers are among the 33 killed, the agency said.