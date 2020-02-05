Keep your devices charged with these deals on RAVPower accessories

RAVPower's charging accessories come in handy whether you're a road warrior constantly topping off your gadgets or someone who needs to charge multiple devices on your nightstand. Now for one day only, Amazon is discounting several chargers, battery packs and even a Lightning cable for charging your Apple gear.

From a 60-watt six-port charging station that's under $20 to a four-port cart charger for less than $12, there are plenty of options for everyone.

The 32,000mAh battery pack has the largest capacity of those included the sale and should be enough to charge your iPhone 11 or Galaxy Note 10 roughly six times before it runs out. Plus, it has three ports, allowing you to charge multiple devices at the same time. Normally priced at $69.99, Amazon has marked it down to $49.49.

The rest of the packs vary in capacity and size, but any of them would be a solid pick to keep your devices charged while on the go.

RAVPower 26,800mAh portable battery ($37.39, originally $49.99; amazon.com )

RAVPower 32,000mAh portable battery ($49.49, originally $69.99; amazon.com )

RAVPower 22,000mAh portable battery ($25.49, originally $33.99; amazon.com)

As far as wall-powered charging solutions go, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of RAVPower devices. The six-port power station uses one wall output, but has six USB ports on it to charge multiple devices at the same time. It features QuickCharge 3.0 port at the top and maxes out at 5V/2.4A for the rest of the charge ports, and now, it's marked down to $19.49 from its usual price of $28.99.

If you're looking for a slim wall adapter that's powerful enough to charge your laptop, look no further than the RAVPower GaN 45W USB-C wall adapter. It's much more compact and easier to transport than Apple's MacBook charger, but it doesn't sacrifice power output. You can pick up the 45-watt GaN wall adapter for $23.99, marked down from its usual $32.99 price.

Amazon is also discounting a four-port car charger and a two-port 18W USB-C wall adapter for $11.99 each.

RAVPower 60W 6-port charging station ($19.49, originally $28.99; amazon.com )

RAVPower 18W USB-C 2-port wall adapter ($11.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com )

RAVPower GaN 45W USB-C wall adapter ($23.99, originally $32.99; amazon.com )

RAVPower 4-port Car Charger ($11.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

RAVPower's USB-C to Lightning cable is also marked down to $11.99. It'll work with the on-sale 45-watt GaN charger to quickly charge your iPhone or iPad.

RAVPower USB-C to Lightning cable 6-foot ($11.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Remember, these RAVPower deals are good for today only, so act fast if you want to power up for less. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.