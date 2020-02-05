Bonobos' colorful new collection will have you ready for spring

January went on for what seemed like forever. And with a few more months of winter, we're desperate for a taste of spring, bringing with it warmer weather, brighter clothes and the mere prospect of a tropical vacation. If you're with us, then get excited because Bonobos has officially launched its spring 2020 collection, and there's not a parka in sight.

In case you're unfamiliar with the brand, Bonobos was built with a goal of finding a better solution for ill-fitting pants, and created its signature curved waistband that conforms to the natural curve of your waist, resulting in an exceptional fit.

Thanks to its expert tailoring, luxe fabrics and playful prints, it's become the perfect place to shop for casual wardrobe staples, sleek business pieces and everything in between. Whether you're looking for a fun new pair of swim trunks for your next vacation (there's a sustainable pair made from 85% recycled polyester) or a perfect-fitting lightweight blazer that's versatile enough for work and weekends, you're bound to find something to excite you.

Scroll down to check out our top picks from the brand new Bonobos spring 2020 collection and get ready for your most stylish season yet.

Stretch Washed Chino Shorts in Athletic Fit ($78; bonobos.com)

Bonobos' first athletic fit short is perfect for guys with larger thighs. These shorts have the roomiest fit in the butt and thigh, but come with a true-to-size waist, meaning no awkward gaping in the back. They also come with distinct tapering below the knee for a perfectly fitted look and feel. Available in a variety of sizes, lengths and colors, these shorts are bound to become your new go-to for comfort and style.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Riviera Recycled Swim Trunks ($78; bonobos.com)

Behold, a sustainably made pair of swim trunks that's not only stylish, but super flattering as well. Available in 5-inch, 7-inch and 9-inch lengths, and 20 fun colors and prints — including flamingos, sharks, stripes and toucans — these trunks are fitted with just enough room for mobility without looking too oversized or snug.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer ($450; bonobos.com)

Made from 100% Italian wool, this blazer is designed to be worn in warmer weather. With minimal lining for added ventilation and less bulk, the Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer is versatile enough to wear to the office or out on the weekends. Plus, stylish outside patch pockets give this structured piece a casual, yet sophisticated, feel.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Riviera Short Sleeve Shirt ($78; bonobos.com)

Consider this the cooler, updated version of your dad's Hawaiian shirt. Available in a variety of prints and colors, this fitted short-sleeve button down is made from 100% cotton and can easily be layered or worn alone come spring and summer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Stretch Washed Chinos ($98; bonobos.com)

These cotton-blend chinos are made with Bonobos' signature curved waistband and extra stretch for comfort and mobility. Shoppers can choose from a variety of lengths, colors and fits, including tailored, slim, athletic or straight.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Cotton Blend Dress Socks ($12; bonobos.com)

With a cushioned footbed and mesh ventilation, these lightweight jersey dress socks are so comfortable, you may forget you're wearing any socks at all. They're even available in over 25 fun prints and colors, such as flamingos, stripes, lemons and palm trees.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Travel Jeans ($98; bonobos.com)

The Bonobos Travel Jeans are made for moving in style. With the brand's signature curved waistband and five pocket styling, these cotton-elastane jeans are ultra comfortable with just enough stretch that won't lose their shape.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Soft Everyday Tee ($25; bonobos.com)

Amp up your wardrobe basics with this classic short sleeve tee. Made from 100% cotton, this top is dubbed the Soft Everyday Tee for a reason. Choose from 13 solid colors, ranging from traditional white to deep purple, and tons of fun hues in between.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Silk Necktie ($98; bonobos.com)

For men who add a sophisticated flare to their everyday office wear, this silk tie looks just as luxurious as it does stylish. Choose from over 30 new prints, patterns and colors — including springy florals, funky robots and classic stripes. Believe us, this necktie will add a stylish touch to any suit.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Mac Jacket ($268; bonobos.com)

Spring showers are inevitable, but thanks to The Mac Jacket, you'll look stylish no matter what Mother Nature brings. Made from a water-resistant, cotton-polyester blend, this sleek rain coat has a trendy collar that can be worn folded up or down and is complete with a vented back to help keep you cool on those extra humid days.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.