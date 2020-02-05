Amazon is discounting AirPods, the Apple Watch, the whole iPad family and many Mac computers

Amazon is making February a great time to upgrade to new Apple tech across tablets, smartwatches and even computers. And since there is such an abundance of Apple discounts, we're giving you one easy spot to find them all.

AirPods

This discount applies to Second Generation AirPods and AirPods Pro with either the charging case or the wireless charging case, which dropped last spring.

These feature a stronger Bluetooth connection, better battery life and a wider soundstage than the original AirPods. And if you have a pair of first-generation AirPods, you can upgrade to the wireless charging case, thanks to the discount. Plus, it's a way to get a clean white case.

AirPods with Charging Case ($139, originally $159; amazon.com )

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case ($169, originally $199; amazon.com )

Wireless Charging Case for AirPods ($64.99, originally $79; amazon.com)

And in October 2019, Apple impressed with the AirPods Pro — so much so that we declared them the best true wireless earbuds. These feature an updated design that adds ANC (active noise cancellation) and a transparency mode with Adaptive EQ for a customized listening experience. These also feature silicone ear tips for a tighter and more secure fit. They impress on all levels and with a discount, they're even easier to love.

AirPods Pro ($234.98, originally $249; amazon.com)

Apple Watch

Apple's other wearable turned whole category is the Apple Watch. The newest model, Series 5, is seeing strong discounts across the GPS and Cellular models on Amazon. In fact, the 40mm GPS Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band is at an all-time low price of $354.99, down from $399. With Series 5 Apple, the display is always on, so there's no need to raise your arm to see the time. Ultimately, it makes it feel more like a real watch. You can see our full review of the Series 5 here and see our best smartwatches roundup here.

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($354.99, originally $399; amazon.com )

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Spot Band ($354.99, originally $399; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($384.99, originally $429; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($384.99, originally $429; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sport Band ($499, originally $529; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($499, originally $529; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Spot Band ($484.99, originally $529; amazon.com )

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Band ($629, originally $699; amazon.com )

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop ($699, originally $749; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Gold Stainless Steel Case with Gold Milanese Loop ($749, originally $799; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band ($699, originally $749; amazon.com )

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Milanese Loop ($699, originally $749; amazon.com )

40mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band ($659, originally $699; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Case with White Sport Band ($699, originally $749; amazon.com )

44mm Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop ($749, originally $799; amazon.com)

iPad

The entire iPad family received a huge update this past fall with iPad OS, aka the specific version of iOS 13 for the iPad. It demonstrates how the family of devices are growing into their own and capitalizing on the technology inside of them. It makes every version even more powerful, from the entry-level 7th Generation iPad to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

7th Gen iPad

Right now, the 7th Generation iPad with a 10.2-inch Retina True Tone display is seeing a nice discount, which makes entering the iPad market more affordable. The base Wi-Fi model with 32GB of storage is just $249 from $329.

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi with 32GB in Gold ($249, originally $329; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular with 32GB in Gold ($379.99, originally $459; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi with 32GB in Silver ($249, originally $329; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular with 32GB in Silver ($379.99, originally $459; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi with 32GB in Space Gray ($249, originally $329; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular with 32GB in Space Gray ($379.99, originally $459; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi with 128GB in Gold ($329, originally $429; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular with 128GB in Gold ($519, originally $559; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi with 128GB in Silver ($329, originally $429; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular with 128GB in Silver ($519, originally $559; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi with 128GB in Space Gray ($329, originally $429; amazon.com )

7th Generation iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular with 128GB in Space Gray ($519, originally $559; amazon.com)

iPad mini

Those looking for a more portable, dare I say, mini-tablet, can turn to the iPad mini. It's in its fifth generation with a 7.9-inch Retina True Tone display, a Touch ID sensor for secure unlocking and payments, an A12 Bionic Chip to power iOS 13 and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil. Discounts are rare on the iPad mini, but Amazon has shaved $20 off the price of the 64GB Wi-Fi model in silver.

iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB in Silver ($379, originally $399; amazon.com)

10.5-inch iPad Air

Versions of the 10.5-inch iPad Air are seeing competitive discounts when compared to the current iPad Pro line. Those who want Face ID, will not find it on the iPad Air. This uses a Touch ID sensor for unlocking and secure payments. You will get a 10.5-inch Retina True Tone Display, an A12 Bionic Chip and stereo speakers.

iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB in Gold ($459, originally $499; amazon.com )

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Gold ($579, originally $629; amazon.com )

iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB in Silver ($459, originally $499; amazon.com )

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Silver ($579.99, originally $629; amazon.com )

iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB in Space Gray ($459, originally $499; amazon.com )

iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Space Gray ($579, originally $629; amazon.com)

The current 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro are getting a longer than normal life cycle and both still represent the top of the line iPad experience. You'll get an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina Display which boasts True Tone, a wide color gamut and Apple's "Pro-Motion" 120Hz refresh rate on both. It's impressive. Plus, these run iPadOS swimmingly, thanks to an A12X Bionic Chip with a Neural Engine. And of course, you'll get Face ID that works no matter how you hold the iPad.

11-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Space Gray ($949.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Silver ($949.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB in Silver ($999.99, originally $1,149; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB in Silver ($1,149.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB in Space Gray ($1,149.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB in Silver ($1,149.99, originally $1,349; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB in Space Gray ($1,149.99, originally $1,349; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB in Silver ($1,299.99, originally $1,499; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB in Space Gray ($1,299.99, originally $1,499; amazon.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB in Space Gray ($874.99, originally $999; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Space Gray ($1,019, originally $1,149; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 64GB in Silver ($1,024.99, originally $1,149; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 256GB in Silver ($999.99, originally $1,149; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB in Space Gray ($1,149.99, originally $1,1299; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 512GB in Silver ($1,199.99, originally $1,349; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 512GB in Space Gray ($1,199.99, originally $1,349; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB in Silver ($1,349.99, originally $1,499; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB in Space Gray ($1,349.99, originally $1,499; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 1TB in Silver ($1,425, originally $1,549; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Wi-Fi 1TB in Space Gray ($1,429, originally $1,549; amazon.com)

Mac

Now might be the perfect time to treat yourself and upgrade. Amazon has discounted the current generation MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro and even a few iMacs.

Macbook Air

The MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level Mac laptop and offers solid specs, especially with a discount of over $100. No matter the model, you'll be able to pick from gold, silver or Space Gray. You'll also get a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone, which is quite vibrant. And for secure unlocking and payments, you have a built-in Touch ID sensor. Currently, you can take $149.01 off the base model with an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

MacBook Air — Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD in Gold ($949.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com )

MacBook Air — Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD in Silver ($949.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com )

MacBook Air — Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD in Space Gray

($949.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com )

MacBook Air — Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD in Gold ($1,099.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

MacBook Air — Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD in Silver ($1,099.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

MacBook Air — Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD in Space Gray ($1,099.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

13-inch Macbook Pro

Apple updated the 13-inch MacBook Pro with more efficient processors this past summer. And while it still has the butterfly keyboard design, it's the preferred laptop of most creatives on a budget. You get a sharp and vibrant 13-inch Retina True Tone Display paired with a 1.4GHz or 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor and fast SSD storage. Plus, all models feature the Touch Bar for easy control and four USB-C ports for charging on any side.

13-inch MacBook Pro — 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage in Silver ($1,199.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

13-inch MacBook Pro — 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage in Space Gray ($1,199.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

13-inch MacBook Pro — 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage in Silver ($1,399.99, originally $1,499; amazon.com )

13-inch MacBook Pro -- 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage in Space Gray ($1,399.99, originally $1,499; amazon.com )

13-inch MacBook Pro — 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of storage in Space Gray ($1,799.99, originally $1,199; amazon.com)

16-inch Macbook Pro

Apple introduced the 16-inch MacBook Pro last fall, shortly after AirPods Pro. It has an all-new keyboard, much better speakers, more efficient processors and a new thermal cooling system. Basically, it's a great update.

16-inch MacBook Pro — Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage in Silver ($2,499, originally $2,799; amazon.com )

16-inch MacBook Pro — Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage in Space Space Gray ($2,499, originally $2,799; amazon.com)

iMac

On the desktop side, Apple's iMac represents a complete package. You get your choice of this all-in-one in a 21.5" or 27.5" size.

21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac — 3.0GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage ($1,399, originally $1,499; amazon.com )

21.5-inch Retina 4K iMac — 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage ($1,199.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

27-inch Retina 5K iMac — 3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage ($1,599, originally $1,799; amazon.com )

27-inch Retina 5K iMac — 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of storage ($1,873.92, originally $1,999; amazon.com)

Mac mini

And if you just want a tiny desktop computer that packs a punch, you can opt for a Mac mini. Just remember you'll need to provide a monitor for the visuals. Oh, and yes, it comes in a super sleek Space Gray.

Mac mini — 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 Processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage ($729, originally $799; amazon.com )

Mac mini — 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage ($999, originally $1,0999; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.