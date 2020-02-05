These 5-star gifts on Amazon are perfect for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day can be tricky to shop for, no matter how long you and your partner have been together — but we're here to help. We've selected 50 top-rated Valentine's gifts on Amazon, all of which have hundreds (and often thousands) of 5-star (or very close to 5-star) reviews — as sure an indication as any that they'll put a smile on your partner's face, come February 14.

Whether you're shopping for your husband, wife, girlfriend, boyfriend, or any other kind of life mate, you'll find something your Valentine will love — from romantic products you can enjoy together (like an at-home sushi-making kit) to luxe products for self-pampering (bath bombs anyone?).

Show someone in your life you care with one of the 5-star products below.

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set ($16.95, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Deciniee's best-selling set promises to reduce puffiness and inflammation by improving both circulation and lymphatic drainage. Tell your S.O. to pop it in the freezer for a few minutes before using for an extra soothing facial massage.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket (starting at $29.99; amazon.com)

With fleece on one side and sherpa lining on the other, this ultra-plush blanket is perfect for cozy movie nights at home. It comes in 18 colors and multiple sizes, though we'd recommend the king size for maximum snuggling coverage.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Maple Holistics Sensual Massage Oil ($9.95; amazon.com)

This oil features a soothing mix of lavender, sweet almond and jojoba oils designed to nourish skin, soothe sore muscles, and encourage, ahem, "romance and passion." The product, which has nearly 2,000 5-star reviews, is also cruelty-free and hypoallergenic.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera ($49; amazon.com)

Get your love a top-rated (and extremely adorable) instant camera to document this Valentine's Day, and all the Valentine's Days to come.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Le Chateau Wine Decanter ($36.50, originally $49.95; amazon.com)

This lovely, hand-blown decanter/aerator promises to make red wine taste better and class up date nights.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Wise Owl Outfitters Portable Double Hammock ($37.95; amazon.com)

Lightweight yet roomy enough for two, Wise Owl's portable hammock is just the right size for cuddling under the stars. Its easy setup and durable parachute nylon have helped it earn 3,800 5-star reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, 2-pack ($9.99; amazon.com)

Satin pillowcases do more than make the bedroom look luxe; they're also super gentle on skin and cause less friction through the night, keeping hair from getting frizzy and tangled.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Nature Gear Insulated Picnic Backpack ($58.90; amazon.com)

Here's everything you need for a romantic picnic, packaged in an easy-to-carry, insulated backpack — including a waterproof blanket, detachable wine cooler, cutting board and bottle opener. This set comes with enough plates, cutlery, matching napkins and wine glasses for four, meaning it's also great for family outings or double dates.

_______________________________________________________________________________

LifeAround2Angels Bath Bomb Gift Set ($26.80; amazon.com)

Turn the tub into an at-home spa with these moisturizing, deliciously scented bath bombs. The set comes with 12 colors/scents and has more than 6,000 5-star reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Keep the spa-themed Valentine's Day going with this infusion pitcher, perfect for making your own refreshing cucumber water at home.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Comfy Oversized Wearable Sherpa Blanket ($39.99; amazon.com)

Show your partner you think she looks good in everything, including a literal blanket. The one-size-fits-all Comfy is perfect for Netflix marathons, comes in 16 colors and has nearly 2,000 5-star reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe with Hood ($49.99; amazon.com)

For those not quite ready to commit to a blanket sweatshirt, this ultra plush hooded robe comes in 26 colors and gets top marks from nearly 1,000 reviewers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Knock Knock 'What I Love About You' Fill-in-the-Blank Journal ($7.33, originally $11.80; amazon.com)

Don't worry if you're not a wordsmith: This popular journal is filled with simple prompts to help you tell your partner all the reasons you love him.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Lulu Candles Luxury Scented Soy Candle ($14.95; amazon.com)

While we're not totally sure how a "sexy man" scented candle is supposed to smell, at least one reviewer insists that "it should smell like this candle." These hand-poured, classy-looking candles come in plenty of more familiar romantic scents as well, like "amber rose and sheer musk" and "jasmine and lily."

_______________________________________________________________________________

KomalC Genuine Buffalo Leather Toiletry Bag ($34.99; amazon.com)

This chic bag is made from durable, full-grain buffalo leather and is perfect for taking on a romantic getaway — or just keeping a shared bathroom a little more organized. It got 5-star ratings from 90% of reviewers.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Instant Pot DUO Mini Electric Pressure Cooker ($59.99, originally $79.95; amazon.com)

The Instant Pot cooks food up to 70% faster than traditional methods, making it easy to prepare home-cooked meals with your S.O. any night of the week.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Golden State Fruit Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket ($36.50; amazon.com)

Why get your partner a plain old box of chocolates, when you could get him a giant basket filled with chocolate-covered pretzels, handmade caramel corn and Ghirardelli chocolate squares?

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K ($49.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's best-selling Fire Stick lets you stream 500,000 movies and shows straight to your TV. Now all you have to do is agree on something to watch!

_______________________________________________________________________________

Fulllight Tech Men's Beard Kit ($26.91, originally $29.91; amazon.com)

A great present for the partner who's getting a little scruffy, this kit comes with beard balm, oil and shampoo, plus a shaping tool, boar's hair brush, comb and scissors.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Heart-Shaped Waffle Maker ($14.99; amazon.com)

This very cute, nonstick mini waffle maker is perfect for a romantic Valentine's Day breakfast (and has more than 6,700 5-star reviews).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($19.67; amazon.com)

Another option for the breakfast-loving (and/or -challenged) partner, this egg cooker can perfectly boil, scramble and poach at the push of a button. It's earned 5 stars from 11,000 reviews, with one person calling it a "morning routine game changer."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Artagia Talk Flirt Dare Card Game ($23.50; amazon.com)

This "Talk Flirt Dare" game is just what it sounds like: Pick a card from either the talk, flirt, or dare pile, follow its instructions, and then see where the night leads.

_______________________________________________________________________________

The Next Gardener Succulent Rosettes ($14.95, originally $15.95; amazon.com)

Succulents make a great alternative for those with allergies, or who simply don't want to watch roses wilt.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Trio ($21; amazon.com)

Pamper your S.O. with a set of three of Mario Badescu's cult-favorite facial sprays in lavender, cucumber and rose.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Ekouaer Satin Pajamas ($5.99 to $19.99; amazon.com)

This silky pajama set comes in more than 30 colors and is as comfy as it is cute. "I feel like a sleeping beauty with these," wrote one reviewer.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Caramel Sweet Life Personalized Bar Necklace ($8.99; amazon.com)

Nearly 700 people have given this delicate necklace 5-star reviews. It's made from allergy-friendly stainless steel and can be custom engraved with up to 20 characters.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Royal Craft Wood Bathtub Caddy for Two ($46.97, originally $59.97; amazon.com)

This bamboo tray is designed to be used by two people at once, making for the ultimate romantic bubble bath. It features a book/tablet holder, wine glass slots, and two removable trays for toiletries.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager ($52.99; amazon.com)

A great gift for the active partner who needs a little TLC, this shiatsu massager lets you control the power, speed, direction and heat levels to suit any needs. It also comes with its own dust-proof bag and has nearly 2,800 5-star reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Michael Kors Slim Runway Women's Stainless Steel Watch ($98.33, originally $195; amazon.com)

Watches always make great Valentine's Day gifts, and this delicate option comes in a holiday-appropriate rose gold.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bambusi Cheese Board and Knife Set ($54.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

This charcuterie platter is made from 100% bamboo and features a hidden drawer with four cheese-related utensils. Perfect for parties or just pretending you and your sweetheart are having a romantic picnic along the Seine.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite ($94.99, originally 129.99; amazon.com)

Amazon's best-selling e-reader is now waterproof, so your partner can curl up by the pool or in the tub with a favorite book.

_______________________________________________________________________________

FreshJax Grilling Spice Set ($24.99; amazon.com)

Five gourmet spice blends — including peppered habanero, fresh bay and citrus pepper — for the partner who's also a grill master.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Homesick Scented Candle ($29.95; amazon.com)

Homesick Candles come in scents tailored to each state and many cities, making them a great gift for anyone in a long-distance relationship or just a sweet gesture for a partner who's missing home. One reviewer says, "When I surprised [my boyfriend] with the candle and he smelled it, he actually got very emotional and started crying because he said the smell instantly brought back so many memories of home."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Jessica Simpson Faux Fur House Slippers ($23.88 to $25.86; amazon.com)

Help your partner's feet stay toasty all winter long with these clog-style slippers. They come in nine colors (including a blush pink that's perfect for Valentine's Day) and feature memory foam cushioning, plus anti-skid soles.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Chillout Life Stainless Steel Tumbler ($11.95; amazon.com)

This 12-ounce vacuum-insulated tumbler is perfect for bringing wine on romantic walks along the beach.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Donut Cuddler ($34.95; amazon.com)

Because, no offense, your partner's dog is the true love of his life. This "cuddler" is machine-washable and boasts nearly 5,000 5-star reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker with Airtight Lid ($17.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Perfect for the partner with a pricey cold brew habit. Just add coffee to the infuser, fill the carafe with water, and in a few hours she'll have smooth cold brew that lasts up to two weeks in the fridge (though, based on the nearly 3,000 5-star reviews, she'll probably drink it up well before then).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-Iron 7¼-Quart Round Dutch Oven ($388.44; amazon.com)

Le Creuset's classic Dutch oven is arguably the best around, and this one comes in a Valentine's-appropriate shade, cherry red. For a less expensive but still highly rated dupe, check out the Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven ($59.90; amazon.com).

_______________________________________________________________________________

Whiskoff Whiskey Glass Set ($39.95, originally $65; amazon.com)

For the partner who's more into whiskey than wine, this set comes with two glasses, two slate coasters, a pair of tongs and eight whiskey stones. Pop the stones in the freezer before adding to your glass to chill drinks without watering them down.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Totally Bamboo State-Shaped Serving and Cutting Board ($14.99 to $19.99; amazon.com)

Your partner can use this as a cutting board, serving platter or just a lovely wall decoration to remind her of home (and you).

_______________________________________________________________________________

America's Test Kitchen 'The Complete Cookbook for Two' ($21.43 to $25.56; amazon.com)

Many recipes are designed to serve four to six people, which means you could waste both food and money when cooking for two. Enter this best-selling book, which is filled with delicious recipes scaled down to feed a couple.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Amazon Essentials Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings ($10.28; amazon.com)

These classic sparkly studs come with either platinum, rose gold or gold plated prongs, and have almost 3,000 5-star reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Moonster Handmade Leather Journal ($22.95; amazon.com)

A gorgeous, vintage-looking leather journal for your partner's doodles, to-do lists and daydreams. One reviewer calls it the "most beautiful product I have ever had the privilege to touch."

_______________________________________________________________________________

Blu Devil Kissing Mugs Set ($23.90; amazon.com)

These sweet mugs are microwave- and top-rack dishwasher-safe, but they're cute enough to use as a decoration as well.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Quility Premium Adult Weighted Blanket ($36.29 to $135.74, depending on size; amazon.com)

For the partner who's always tossing and turning (and keeping you up), Quility's blanket comes with a removable cover and has more than 10,000 5-star reviews.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Maps International Scratch Off Travel Map ($25.99, originally $35.95; amazon.com)

Scratch off all the places you and your partner have traveled together — and maybe get inspired to start planning another trip.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Bambooworx Deluxe Sushi Rolling Kit ($7.99; amazon.com)

This kit comes with two rolling mats, a rice spoon, a rice spreader and four sets of chopsticks for an at-home sushi date.

_______________________________________________________________________________

KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer ($299.99; amazon.com)

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a classic for a reason. Featuring 10 speeds and available in 20 colors, it's a dream gift for anyone who loves to bake.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Black Forest Gummy Bears, 6-Pound Bag ($13.98; amazon.com)

Because sometimes the best gifts are the simplest ones.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.