By Shania Shelton and Ali Velez Alderfer , CNN

Updated 12:51 PM ET, Wed February 5, 2020

-- Senators spoke on the floor before today's expected acquittal vote in President Trump's impeachment trial. Follow live updates here.
-- With 71% of Iowa precincts finally reporting, Pete Buttigieg holds a narrow lead in the Democratic caucuses.
-- More than 5,000 people are quarantined amid Wuhan coronavirus fears on two cruise ships off Hong Kong and Japan. Read the latest here.
    -- At least 38 people have died in Turkey after an avalanche killed rescuers who were searching for survivors of a previous avalanche.
    -- An airplane broke apart after skidding off the runway while landing in Turkey.
    -- A surgeon and his girlfriend were accused of drugging and raping women. California prosecutors plan to drop the charges.
      -- A tiny mountainous kingdom in southern Africa is in shock after Lesotho's first lady was charged with murdering her husband's former wife.
      -- The British newspaper Daily Mail, with the help of a cosmetic surgeon, declared Robert Pattinson "the most handsome man in the world."