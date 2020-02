(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Senators spoke on the floor before today's expected acquittal vote in President Trump's impeachment trial. Follow live updates here.

-- With 71% of Iowa precincts finally reporting, Pete Buttigieg holds a narrow lead in the Democratic caucuses.

-- More than 5,000 people are quarantined amid Wuhan coronavirus fears on two cruise ships off Hong Kong and Japan. Read the latest here.

-- At least 38 people have died in Turkey after an avalanche killed rescuers who were searching for survivors of a previous avalanche.