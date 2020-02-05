(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:
-- Senators spoke on the floor before today's expected acquittal vote in President Trump's impeachment trial. Follow live updates here.
-- With 71% of Iowa precincts finally reporting, Pete Buttigieg holds a narrow lead in the Democratic caucuses.
-- More than 5,000 people are quarantined amid Wuhan coronavirus fears on two cruise ships off Hong Kong and Japan. Read the latest here.
-- At least 38 people have died in Turkey after an avalanche killed rescuers who were searching for survivors of a previous avalanche.
-- An airplane broke apart after skidding off the runway while landing in Turkey.
-- A surgeon and his girlfriend were accused of drugging and raping women. California prosecutors plan to drop the charges.
-- A tiny mountainous kingdom in southern Africa is in shock after Lesotho's first lady was charged with murdering her husband's former wife.
-- The British newspaper Daily Mail, with the help of a cosmetic surgeon, declared Robert Pattinson "the most handsome man in the world."