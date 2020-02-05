Lesotho's First Lady is charged with murdering husband's ex-wife

Maseru, Lesotho (CNN) The first lady of Lesotho, Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with murdering her husband's former wife in a crime that has gripped the tiny mountainous kingdom.

Lipolelo Thabane was shot dead outside her home in the capital Maseru just two days before Prime Minister Thomas Thabane's inauguration in June 2017.

Maesaiah Thabane, 42, appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded in custody after the murder charge.

She was also charged with the attempted murder of a second woman who was with the former first lady the night she was killed.

The murder has shocked the small kingdom surrounded entirely by South Africa.

