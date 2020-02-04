Kenya's longest serving President Daniel Arap Moi dies at 95

Nairobi, Kenya Former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the country for 24 years, has died, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Tuesday. Moi was 95.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of a great man of an African state," Kenyatta said in a statement.

He ordered a period of national mourning and all flags to fly at half-staff until a state funeral is held at a later date.

Moi died at a hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning surrounded by his family, Kenyatta said.

He had been hospitalized in October for breathing problems but was discharged after a few weeks.