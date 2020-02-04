Kenya's longest serving President Daniel Arap Moi dies at 95

Nairobi, KenyaFormer Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi, who ruled the country for 24 years has died, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Tuesday. Moi was 95.
"It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of a great man of an African state," Kenyatta said in a statement.
He ordered a period of national mourning and all flags to fly at half-mast until a state funeral is held at a later date.
The former president died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning surrounded by his family, Kenyatta said.
He had been hospitalized in October for breathing problems but was discharged after a few weeks.
An autocratic rule
Daniel Arap Moi was Kenya's second President since independence and went on to rule the East African Republic from 1978 to 2002.
Born on September 2nd 1924 in Baringo County, Moi became the oldest living former Kenyan president, and his wily grasp of power earned him the nickname "Professor of Politics" amongst Kenyans.
His 24 years in power encompassed one party rule through the Kenyan African National Union, the party he controlled, and finally the reintroduction of democracy and multiparty politics, which culminated in his victory in the 1992 Presidential elections.
Educated at missionary and government schools, Moi became a teacher, as Kenya was moving towards independence from British rule.
He became the Minister of Home Affairs and President Jomo Kenyatta later named him Vice President in 1967.
Moi became Kenya's new leader after Kenyatta's death in 1978 heralding an era of autocratic and at times dictatorial rule.
Quashing rebellion
He toured the country and came into contact with ordinary people, boosting his popularity. Four years after coming to power, a coup was attempted by some members of the air force which Moi successfully crushed. His reaction was to send out military and police forces to quash the rebellion.
As a result, Moi's rule became more hardnosed -- he dismissed political opponents and reduced the influence of his predecessor Kenyatta's men in cabinet. He issued pardons for all except the main conspirators -- whom he sentenced to hang.
He went further to change the constitution and made his KANU party the only legally permitted political entity, triggering the wrath of many Kenyans who sought democracy.
The Moi regime then began to make more use of the secret police, who penetrated opposition groups agitating for democratic reforms.
Pressure from Western backers forced Moi back onto the democratic path in 1990 and he was compelled to allow opposition parties on to the ballot before the 1992 general elections, Kenya's first multi-party elections, which Moi won, despite allegations of electoral fraud by his party.
A violent time
Writers, artists trade unionists and even preachers agitating for a more diverse political atmosphere clashed with Moi's hard-line stance on dissent and single party rule.
One was the Reverend Timothy Njoya, 66, now a retired Presbyterian Church of East Africa Minister, who holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree from Princeton University.
As Moi's one-party state entrenched itself, Njoya was among those who chose to speak out against it, using his pulpit to urge civil disobedience to force the governmen