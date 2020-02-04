Walgreens will pay $7.5 million to settle with California authorities after employing unlicensed pharmacist

(CNN) Walgreens has agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a consumer protection lawsuit brought by California authorities who said the company employed an unlicensed pharmacist for more than a decade.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced the settlement Monday.

The action is in response to a complaint filed by the district attorneys of Alameda and Santa Clara counties that alleges Kim Thien Le worked as a pharmacist in multiple Walgreens locations in the Bay Area for more than 10 years though she was not licensed by the Board of Pharmacy.

While working as a pharmacist, Le participated in filling more than 745,000 prescriptions, including more than 100,000 for controlled substances, O'Malley's office said in a news release.

The company failed to properly check Le's credentials after she was promoted into positions requiring a license, O'Malley's office said.

