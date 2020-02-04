A company sent an Ohio man 55,000 copies of the same letter

(CNN) A man from Twinsburg, Ohio, was expecting to receive a letter in the mail.

Instead, when Dan Cain went to the Twinsburg Post Office to find 79 bins of mail, each containing roughly 700 copies of the same letter addressed to him, he knew something was very wrong.

"I was shocked. Are you kidding me? Who makes that kind of mistake?" Cain told CNN affiliate WOIO

The letters were from the College Avenue Student Loan Company. The company had intended to send Cain and his wife a statement for a student loan they took out for their daughter's tuition.

Cain said the company apologized and told him there had been a glitch in the outgoing mail system, WOIO reported. CNN has reached out to the College Avenue Student Loan Company for comment.

