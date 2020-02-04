Nearly $1 million worth of shark fins seized by wildlife inspectors in Florida

(CNN) Nearly $1 million worth of shark fins were seized in Miami, Florida, after the boxes they were hidden in were intercepted by US government officials.

About 1,400 pounds of shark fins were found hidden in 18 boxes on Monday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a news release.

The fins, which arrived at a Miami, Florida port entry late last month, have a commercial value estimated between $700,000 to $1 million, officials said.

18 boxes of shark fins were seized in Miami port on February 3.

It was believed to have come from South America, and was likely headed to Asia.

"The shipment violated the Lacey Act and included CITES listed species," Gavin Shire, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Chief of Public Affairs, told CNN. "We are limited to what we can say about this as it is an ongoing case."