A school meeting about diversity ended with a parent's racial comment

(CNN) A community meeting, meant to promote diversity at Saline Area Schools in Michigan, ended in tension after a parent yelled out racist comments.

The meeting was held after "offensive and inappropriate racist comments using derogatory terms about African Americans" were posted on social media by Selina High School students, according to the school district.

Adrian Iraola, a retired architectural engineer and Mexican immigrant, decided to share some of his family's experiences to highlight the history of the problem. He decided to explain some of the racial discrimination experienced by his adult children when they were in Saline schools.

"I remember when I went to [my son's] bedroom to say goodnight and he was crying because of the abuse that he was enduring in this school system."

Suddenly a man can be heard in the background of a video of the meeting: "Then why didn't you stay in Mexico?"

