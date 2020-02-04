(CNN) A magnitude 5 earthquake on Tuesday struck Puerto Rico, where people are still on edge from a series of quakes after last month's deadly 6.4 temblor.

It was the 11th earthquake of at least that size in the past 30 days, according to the US Geological Survey

The earthquake's center was 13 miles southeast of Guanica on the southwest coast, according to the US Geological Survey.

Shelters were already emptying shortly after the quake hit at 10:45 a.m., but it left several municipal employees "requiring emotional assistance," Guayanilla Mayor Nelson Torres Yordan told newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake on January 7 left one person dead, destroyed dozens of homes and structures, and left 300,000 without water and two-thirds of the island without power.

Read More