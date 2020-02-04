A high school basketball team manager hit an incredible buzzer beater in his first game

(CNN) As the final seconds ticked off the clock and the buzzer sounded, Atlanta's Pace Academy team manager Daniel Lucke, 18, found himself mobbed by the home crowd in his first career varsity basketball game.

The reason for the crowd's excitement was Lucke's incredible buzzer beater to end the game.

With four seconds left, Lucke dribbled the ball past midcourt, deftly crossed his defender up (who fell helplessly to the ground) and launched a deep shot from several feet behind the three-point line.

Daniel Lucke, 18, is hoping to pursue a career on the business end of sports.

As if he were mimicking Kobe Bryant, Lucke maintained his follow through as he backed away watching his shot swish through the net.

Coach announced that their team manager would dress out for the team on Senior Night.⁣

⁣

This is what he did and the gym went crazy 🙌 (via @coachswhite) pic.twitter.com/ielwfQ55Az — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2020

"I felt like my dream had come true right then," Lucke told CNN. "For a long time when I was younger it was my biggest dream to be a varsity basketball player, and to see it come to fruition years later, even just for one night, was surreal."

