1 student was killed and 5 others were injured after they were hit by a pick-up truck during cross country track practice

(CNN) A high school student was struck and killed by a pick-up truck Monday while training with other members of a cross country track team in Moore, Oklahoma.

Five other students were also hit by the vehicle. Three of them remain hospitalized in critical condition with serious vehicular injuries, Moore Police Department Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said. The condition of the other two students is unclear.

The truck fled the scene after hitting the students, authorities said. A suspect was later taken into custody.

Moore is about ten miles south of Oklahoma City.

The slain student was identified by Moore Public Schools as high school senior Rachel Freeman.

