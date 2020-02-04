Mississippi inmates call infamous prison unit slated for closure 'a death trap'

(CNN) Inmates inside Mississippi's state prisons are describing inhumane and dangerous conditions that have them fearing for their lives, including overflowing raw sewage covering their cell floors, lack of access to showers for weeks and deadly gang violence.

At the state's most notorious prison unit, one inmate says he's living in a "death trap" and is eager for Unit 29 of Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to close, as promised by the state's recently installed governor

"I'm sitting here waiting to get away from this place. People are going to continue to lose their lives here," said an inmate who CNN is identifying as Charles, speaking by phone from Unit 29. "It needs to be shut down. Our lives are at stake."

Charles is a pseudonym for the inmate, who did not want his identity revealed for fear of retaliation. Prisoners are prohibited from having mobile phones, but videos purportedly captured on inmate cell phones can be found all over social media.

Standing before the people of Mississippi 2 days ago, I promised this would be an administration For All Mississippi. That I'd clean up MDOC to provide for the safety of our citizens and the human dignity of all within the system. Today, I'm determined to honor that promise. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/ya2r3euyuC — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 16, 2020

The state Department of Corrections has acknowledged contraband cell phones are an issue. State Rep. Donnie Bell has authored a bill that would command sentences of three to 15 years for any prisoner or DOC employee caught with a cell phone.

