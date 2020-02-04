Mississippi inmates call infamous prison unit slated for closure 'a death trap'

(CNN)Inmates inside Mississippi's state prisons are describing inhumane and dangerous conditions that have them fearing for their lives, including overflowing raw sewage covering their cell floors, lack of access to showers for weeks and deadly gang violence.
At the state's most notorious prison unit, one inmate says he's living in a "death trap" and is eager for Unit 29 of Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to close, as promised by the state's recently installed governor.
"I'm sitting here waiting to get away from this place. People are going to continue to lose their lives here," said an inmate who CNN is identifying as Charles, speaking by phone from Unit 29. "It needs to be shut down. Our lives are at stake."
Charles is a pseudonym for the inmate, who did not want his identity revealed for fear of retaliation. Prisoners are prohibited from having mobile phones, but videos purportedly captured on inmate cell phones can be found all over social media.
The state Department of Corrections has acknowledged contraband cell phones are an issue. State Rep. Donnie Bell has authored a bill that would command sentences of three to 15 years for any prisoner or DOC employee caught with a cell phone.
Nine inmates have died at Parchman in a little more than a month, most of which as a result of either violence or suicide. As of January 17, Parchman held 2,815 of the state's more than 19,000 prisoners.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced during his first State of the State address that he will shutter Parchman' Unit 29 -- his words coming weeks after prison officials said they'd relocated 375 violent prisoners and were seeking cells for 625 more Unit 29 inmates.
"There are many logistical questions that will need to be answered. We're working through that right now, but I have seen enough. We have to turn the page," Reeves said. "This is the first step."
Stabbed in the eye
Many inmates possess knives, Charles said, and his biggest fear is being killed during an altercation on his cell block -- something he says occurs regularly.
"The gang violence is at an all-time high here. I just try to stay out of the way. I don't want to be stabbed. Certain inmates have huge knives made out of whatever they can find," he said. "I'm trying to make it home to my family."
The mother of another Parchman inmate, who CNN is identifying as Shantal, said her son was scheduled to be released in January, but he was injured in a gang altercation and landed in the prison hospital.
"That night when the melee started over at (Unit) 29 ... he got stabbed in his eye. We don't know how, when, where or why because we can't talk to him," she said.
Shantal spoke with CNN over the phone and requested anonymity out of fear for her son's safety. Prison records indicate he has been transferred to Unit 29 after spending time at Parchman's hospital.