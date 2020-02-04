A woman finds her long lost dog after seeing her picture on a beer can

(CNN) It's been three years since a beloved family dog, Hazel, went missing in Iowa. Now she is set to be reunited with her family after being featured on a beer can in Florida.

Monica Mathis, who now lives in Minnesota, was scrolling through social media when she spotted a story about a Florida brewing company featuring adoptable dogs on their beer cans.

"I was looking at the dogs and I was like oh my gosh, that's Hazel," Mathis told CNN affiliate Bay News 9

Hazel, 7, was one of four dogs chosen to have their smiling profile picture featured on the beer at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida, in hopes that they would get adopted.

The marketing campaign went viral last month and also served as a fundraiser to help raise money for the local animal shelter in Manatee County to build a new facility.

Read More