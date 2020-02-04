(CNN) A Turlock, California, kindergartener has a plan to spread joy, and it started in his family's front yard.

Six-year-old Levi Navarra has created what he calls a "joy box," a small mailbox in his yard where people can leave their wishes.

The Navarra family, which wants to fulfill some of those wishes, said the joy box started with Levi's own wish to spread happiness in their community.

"I'm super proud of him," said Dan Navarra, Levi's father.

"I think every parent's dream for their kid is that they just are a good human being, especially in today's day and age, where there's so much divisiveness and frustration and hostility," he said.

