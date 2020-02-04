Florida police made a traffic stop and found a bag full of drugs fittingly labeled 'Bag Full Of Drugs'

By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Updated 5:39 PM ET, Tue February 4, 2020

A bag full of drugs is seen on display by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office.

(CNN)A Florida traffic stop turned into a surprise narcotics bust after police found what looked to be a bag full of drugs in the car.

The clue?
It was labeled "Bag Full Of Drugs."
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper made the stop after observing a car going 25 miles per hour over the limit Saturday, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said.
    A Sheriff's K-9 arrived at the scene and alerted police to the presence of contraband inside.
      That's when police said they found the narcotics -- there were approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.
      "Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled 'Bag Full Of Drugs,'" a Facebook post from the Sheriff's office read. "Our K-9's can read."