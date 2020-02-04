Coors Light wants to give you $100 to adopt a dog

(CNN) If you're thinking of adding a furry friend to your family, then a beer company wants to help with the adoption fee.

Coors Light announced Tuesday that they are encouraging people to ditch the normal Valentine's day traditions and instead choose to cuddle up with a fur-ever friend.

"With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine's Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side," Chelsea Parker, marketing manager at Molson Coors, said in the press release.

Of the 3 million cats and dogs euthanized in shelters each year, approximately 2.4 million are healthy and treatable and could have been adopted into new homes, according to the Humane Society of the United States