Willie Wood, former Packers safety and Hall of Famer, dies at 83

(CNN) Willie Wood, a Hall of Fame football player and former safety for the Green Bay Packers, died Monday in Washington DC, according to a statement from the team. He was 83.

Wood won two Super Bowls as a member of the Packers, where he played safety from 1960 to 1971.

"The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in the statement. "Willie's success story, rising from an undrafted rookie free agent to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is an inspiration to generations of football fans."

Wood had been confined to assisted living facilities for about 13 years before his death and had suffered from advanced stage dementia for nearly a decade, the team statement said. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.