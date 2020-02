(CNN) Willie Wood, a Hall of Fame football player and former safety for the Green Bay Packers, died Monday in Washington DC, according to a statement from the team. He was 83.

Wood won two Super Bowls as a member of the Packers, where he played safety from 1960 to 1971.

"The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the passing of Willie Wood," Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in the statement. "Willie'