(CNN) Esow Alben was just three years of age when the deadly tsunami struck the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Boxing Day 2004.

More than 2,000 people lost their lives in the trail of utter devastation that followed on the remote archipelago some 1,400 kilometers from the Indian mainland.

Esow was fortunate to live with his family in a property on high ground above the capital Port Blair so escaped unscathed, unlike so many others on that fateful day.

Fast forward to 2020 and the now teenage Esow is making headlines for his birthplace for very different reasons, a beacon of hope for the future after the terrors and uncertainty of the past.

The 18-year-old is the rising young star of Indian sport, tipped for the top in the highly specialist sport of track cycling, but mature enough to realize his greater responsibilities.

Read More