(CNN) A busy area of central London has been shut down for a second consecutive day, after police found another part of an unexploded World War II bomb.

Soho's Dean Street was blocked off and workers were told to leave their offices again following the discovery on Tuesday.

Construction workers first came across the bomb near the Soho Hotel on Monday, prompting a sizable portion of the neighborhood to be shut down by police and hundreds of people to be evacuated.

"Another part of yesterday's WW2 ordnance has been discovered," police tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The cordon had previously been lifted, but the second discovery prompted a smaller area to be blocked off once more.

