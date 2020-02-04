cnn
Serena Williams scores her own colorful Away luggage collection

Elizabeth Wallace, CNN Underscored
Tue February 4, 2020

It's hard not to love Serena Williams. She's won 23 Grand Slams. When she lost a Grand Slam last year, she openly praised her generation-younger opponent. She's talked openly about her struggles with postpartum depression. And just last month, when she won her 73rd singles title at the Auckland Classic, she donated the winnings — as well as the earnings from auctioning off many of her match-worn dresses over the past 20 years — to Australian bushfire relief.

The tennis champion's latest win? Her limited-edition collab with Instagram-favorite luggage brand Away: The Away x Serena Williams collection, which launched Monday. Williams, who knows her way around an airport as well as she does a stadium, has co-designed suitcases and packing tools as dynamic as she is.

The collection includes four polycarbonate suitcases, four softside expandables, packing cubes in four sizes, and small and large shoe cubes — all in the Rouge shade, of course, as red is a color associated with power, strength and passion (and yes, we have already visualized that a suitcase set could make the perfect corollary Valentine's Day gift with a pair of tickets to somewhere beautiful). The bags all have a cute multicolored camo interior, 360-degree wheels, TSA-approved combination locks, limited lifetime warranties and 100-day trials. The hardshell bags can be personalized with three hand-painted letters, and both hard and softside bags come with silver foil stamped personalization of the camo luggage tags.

The line is the first rollout of a two-year partnership between Williams and Away, so expect more extra colorful travel accessories to come. Below, check out the top pieces of this must-have collection.

Away x Serena Williams Classic Polycarbonate Suitcases ($225-295; awaytravel.com)

Bold, capable and stylish — like their creator — in four convenient sizes and with multicolored camo pattern inside.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Away x Serena Williams The Expandables ($275-345; awaytravel.com)

Living up to their name big time, these expand if you need still more space, and there are four different sizes to choose from.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Away x Serena Williams The Insider Packing Cubes, Set of Four ($45; awaytravel.com)

If you've always thrown all your clothes into your suitcase with no organizing structure, welcome to a new millennium — and a way of packing that will save you time and stress, and is aesthetically pleasing to neat freaks.

_______________________________________________________________________________

Away x Serena Williams The Shoe Cube ($45; awaytravel.com)

Obviously, shoes and clothing should not be packed right next to each other without a barrier. The shoe cube — an entirely new accessory for Away — comes in small and large, and prevents ground debris on soles from soiling your clothes. The water-resistant nylon can be wiped clean in moments.

