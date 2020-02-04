Nintendo Switch 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' is available for preorder

It's safe to say that "Animal Crossing" has an avid fan base, and after Nintendo announced a game-themed Switch, there was a lot of hype. Amazon has finally opened preorders for the Nintendo Switch "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Edition, which is available for $299. These are scheduled to ship on March 13.

The New Horizons Edition theme is mainly an updated paint job surrounding the latest version of the Switch. In fact, it's the one with a better CPU that improves the battery life (depending on the game). It joins in the ever-expanding Switch family along with the affordable Switch Lite ($198; amazon.com).

Along with this upgrade, this adorable edition features unique Joy-Cons that are pastel green and blue, with white on the rails and backs. The included straps match the colors of their respective Joy-Cons. On the dock, you can see Tom Nook (a character in the game) and his sons holding an "Animal Crossing" flag while standing upon a little island. Unlike the Switch's normal black dock, this edition opts for white.

The back of the Switch is etched with delightful "Animal Crossing" graphics, such as waves, sailboats and animals.

Of course, the "New Horizons" Edition wouldn't be complete without a copy of the game. In "New Horizons," you take an island vacation, where you invite animals to enjoy the island lifestyle. The game supports local and online co-op, so up to eight people can occupy an island at a time.

There are also "Animal Crossing" themed accessories, specifically the Aloha carrying case and screen protector. They add to the accessories already available for the Switch.

If you've been saving your bells for something special, Nintendo's "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" Edition ($299; amazon.com) is up for preorder now.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.