This Amazon Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite deal is one for the books

If you resolved to read more in 2020, Amazon has your back with pair of sales on the latest models of Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite. Both e-readers are over 25% off with free shipping on Amazon.

Kindle ($64.99, originally $89.99, amazon.com )

Kindle Paperwhite ($94.99, originally $129.99, amazon.com)

These discounted Kindles include some of the e-readers' latest upgrades: An adjustable front light allows you to comfortably read the glare-free display in any setting. Plus, both the Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite can last for weeks on a single charge, so no battery-related cliffhangers will interrupt your reading.

The Kindle Paperwhite is the pricier option at $94.99, and for good reason. The ultra-thin, lightweight design is now waterproof, perfect for days spent reading by the pool or at the beach. This model also boasts plenty of storage, with 8GB of space to stock your entire virtual bookshelf.

But you know how this story ends: This series of special prices won't last, so pick up your Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite now. For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.