Amazon is taking hundreds off the prices of the MacBook Air and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple slimmed down its laptop line last year, and what's left is a lineup of solid machines that perform well. Now, Amazon is discounting the MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Right now, Amazon is taking $300 off several models of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the one with the larger display and all-new keyboard. It's a similar feel to the 15-inch MacBook Pro, but a much better use of space, with a vibrant and clear 16-inch Retina True Tone display. There's a new six-speaker system that even has force-canceling woofers for a deeper effect. You can get it with a dedicated graphics card from AMD, and it starts with an Intel Core i7 processor. And to sweeten the deal, you're saving up to $300.

MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro -- Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD in Silver ($2,099, originally $2,399; amazon.com)

16-inch MacBook Pro -- Intel Core i7 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD in Space Gray ($2,099, originally $2,399; amazon.com)

16-inch MacBook Pro -- Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD in Silver ($2,499, originally $2,799; amazon.com)

16-inch MacBook Pro -- Intel Core i9 processor, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD in Space Gray ($2,574.93, originally $2,799; amazon.com)

And Amazon's not stopping there. You can also save on the MacBook Air, with a few models seeing up to a $199 discount. For instance, the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of solid-state storage is $949.99, reduced from $1,099. The MacBook Air is a terrific entry-level machine that can handle light photo and video editing but will excel at productivity tasks. Plus it can handle all the streaming you throw at it, and it will look great on the 13.3-inch Retina True Tone display.

MacBook Air

MacBook Air -- Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD in Gold ($949.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

MacBook Air -- Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD in Silver ($949.99, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

MacBook Air -- Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD in Space Gray ($949, originally $1,099; amazon.com)

MacBook Air -- Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD in Gold ($1,099.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

MacBook Air -- Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD in Silver ($1,099.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

MacBook Air -- Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD in Space Gray ($1,099.99, originally $1,299; amazon.com)

