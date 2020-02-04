(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- The outcome of the Iowa Democratic caucuses remains unknown, due to issues with a new application used to report results. Follow live updates.
-- Republicans sidestepped questions about President Trump's conduct on Ukraine, as senators continued giving speeches today explaining their impeachment vote.
-- Actress Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer, after announcing in 2017 that she was in remission for the disease.
-- A Wuhan doctor tried to warn people about the coronavirus but was silenced by authorities. Now, he speaks out from intensive care, having been infected himself.
-- Trump is set to deliver his third official State of the Union address tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Here are four things to watch for.
-- The US military deployed a new submarine-launched low-yield nuclear weapon -- a tool the Pentagon views as key to countering Russia.
-- Sephora is opening 100 new stores in its largest single-year expansion ever.
-- Commuters beware: An artist tricked Google Maps into creating traffic jam alerts by pulling 99 phones slowly around this capital city.