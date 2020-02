(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:

-- Republicans sidestepped questions about President Trump's conduct on Ukraine , as senators continued giving speeches today explaining their impeachment vote.

-- Actress Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer , after announcing in 2017 that she was in remission for the disease.

-- A Wuhan doctor tried to warn people about the coronavirus but was silenced by authorities. Now, he speaks out from intensive care , having been infected himself.