Inside the Iowa caucus -- in Paris

(CNN) Iowa came to Paris this week in the form of the first Democratic caucuses ever held overseas.

Tbilisi and Glasgow were the other two non-US locations where registered Iowa Democrats could vote in their party's search for a presidential candidate.

In the rainy French capital, 17 Democrats turned up at a town hall not far from the Louvre museum. Many were young. Several were first-time voters. At least four were former Republicans, taking part in a Democratic caucus for the very first time.

