Inside the Iowa caucus -- in Paris

By Melissa Bell and Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

Updated 10:14 PM ET, Mon February 3, 2020

Emily Hagedorn, center, gives a phonecall to announce the election results, in Paris, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
(CNN)Iowa came to Paris this week in the form of the first Democratic caucuses ever held overseas.

Tbilisi and Glasgow were the other two non-US locations where registered Iowa Democrats could vote in their party's search for a presidential candidate.
In the rainy French capital, 17 Democrats turned up at a town hall not far from the Louvre museum. Many were young. Several were first-time voters. At least four were former Republicans, taking part in a Democratic caucus for the very first time.
Austin Allaire, 23, had taken the Eurostar from London and said that if he hadn't had the option to caucus in Paris, he would have flown home to Huxley, Iowa.
    "It's really imp