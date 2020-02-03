Inside the Iowa caucus -- in Paris

(CNN)Iowa came to Paris this week in the form of the first Democratic caucuses ever held overseas.
Tbilisi and Glasgow were the other two non-US locations where registered Iowa Democrats could vote in their party's search for a presidential candidate.
In the rainy French capital, 17 Democrats turned up at a town hall not far from the Louvre museum. Many were young. Several were first-time voters. At least four were former Republicans, taking part in a Democratic caucus for the very first time.
Austin Allaire, 23, had taken the Eurostar from London and said that if he hadn't had the option to caucus in Paris, he would have flown home to Huxley, Iowa.
"It's really important that everyone gets involved. That's why I made the effort to be here," he said.
But things got off to a rocky start in the City of Light. Several