'Mad Mike' Hoare, ex-accountant who became world-famous mercenary, dies aged 100

(CNN) Michael "Mad Mike" Hoare, one of the world's best-known mercenaries, has died at the age of 100, his family has confirmed.

A former accountant, Hoare gained fame -- and inspired a movie -- for leading mercenaries in 1964-5 during the Congo Crisis and later organizing a failed coup in the Seychelles

Chris Hoare, his son and biographer, told CNN: "He lived to be 100 even though he embraced the philosophy that you can get more out of life by living dangerously -- which makes his hundred all the more extraordinary."

Michael Hoare was born in India in 1919 to Irish parents and was educated at boarding school in England, where he was influenced by the military stories of a teacher who had served in the Boer War.

Mike Hoare celebrates his 100th birthday in Durban on 17 March, 2019.

After serving in the British Army in India and Burma during World War II , he qualified as a chartered accountant in 1948 and moved to South Africa to pursue a new life.

