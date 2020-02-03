A climate activist swam under the Antarctic ice sheet to prove how fast glaciers are melting

(CNN) 50-year-old Lewis Pugh was terrified when he plunged into East Antarctic water in nothing but a speedo, swim cap, and goggles. He was even more terrified when he swam below the Antarctic ice sheet, through melting tunnels.

Pugh is known for swimming in arctic water to raise awareness for climate change, but on Jan. 23, he became the first person to swim in a supraglacial lake: a lake that has formed on top of a glacier due to melting ice.

"[The swim] was terrifying for a number of reasons," Pugh said, "First, the water is so cold for a swimmer. It was 0 degrees centigrade, just above freezing. But also, it illustrates very very graphically what is happening in East Antarctica."

Pugh said he was motivated by a September 2019 study that discovered over 65,000 supraglacial lakes on East Antarctica's ice sheet.

The study explains that supraglacial water is concerning because it can pour into cracks, fracturing glaciers and speeding up glacier melt and sea level rise.

