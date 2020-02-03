A climate activist swam under the Antarctic ice sheet to prove how fast glaciers are melting

(CNN)50-year-old Lewis Pugh was terrified when he plunged into East Antarctic water in nothing but a speedo, swim cap, and goggles. He was even more terrified when he swam below the Antarctic ice sheet, through melting tunnels.
Pugh is known for swimming in arctic water to raise awareness for climate change, but on Jan. 23, he became the first person to swim in a supraglacial lake: a lake that has formed on top of a glacier due to melting ice.
"[The swim] was terrifying for a number of reasons," Pugh said, "First, the water is so cold for a swimmer. It was 0 degrees centigrade, just above freezing. But also, it illustrates very very graphically what is happening in East Antarctica."
Pugh said he was motivated by a September 2019 study that discovered over 65,000 supraglacial lakes on East Antarctica's ice sheet.
The study explains that supraglacial water is concerning because it can pour into cracks, fracturing glaciers and speeding up glacier melt and sea level rise.
This alarms Pugh, who says that climate change is already moving rapidly. He wants immediate action at this November's climate change negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland, which is why he chose to go swimming in an area that he calls "the front line of climate change."
"I'm saying to world leaders please, come to Glasgow, come there with a lot of ambition," Pugh said, "Step up, or step aside, because we simply don't have any more time on our hands."
Pugh recently took his message to the Kremlin, where he attempted to persuade the Russian government to establish a marine protected area in East Antarctica. Pugh says that international law requires 25 nations to agree, and all of them have consented except Russia and China.
He is hopeful that Russia will agree to this deal later in the year.
"We gotta move away from the talking, and now start taking the action," the activist said.