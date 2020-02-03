The 'world's worst cat' has been adopted

(CNN) Despite the odds, the "World's Worst Cat" has just been adopted into a loving family.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina posted an adoption ad on Facebook last month that introduced the world to Perdita, the '"World's Worst Cat."

"We thought she was sick," the ad said. "Turns out she's just a jerk."

The transparent tactic has helped get stubborn pets adopted in the past, Mitchell County Animal Rescue Executive Director Amber Lowery told CNN. They hoped it would work for Perdita, too.

"We thought if we highlighted [her personality] in a humorous way, the person with a personality to match hers can adopt," Lowery said.

