Two people dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

(CNN) Two people were killed Monday and a third person was wounded after a shooting in a residence hall on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce, the school said.

The shooting occurred in Pride Rock residence hall, the school said in a post on Twitter.

The wounded victim has been taken to a hospital, the school said.

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community.



We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

The school canceled classes for the day and evening and encouraged residents and students to shelter in place.

Police are actively investigating, the school said.

