Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrates his Super Bowl win by paying the adoption fees for all the dogs in one shelter

(CNN) Derrick Nnadi is celebrating his Super Bowl win with some furry friends.

Every dog at the KC Pet Project animal shelter is free to adopt, thanks to the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle. He paid off the adoption fees of more than 100 dogs.

"All my life I always wanted a dog," Nnadi told CNN. "Growing up I didn't have a pet, my parents didn't really allow pets."

The love between a man and his dog

But going into his senior year of college, Nnadi got his first dog, Rocky. And the love between them inspired him to help other animals.

Read More